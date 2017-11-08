The UFC Has Announced They’re Officially Getting Into Boxing

The UFC is “getting into boxing, 100 percent.”

That’s the official word from UFC president Dana White, who announced the company’s plans to the Las Angeles Times at boxing coach Freddie Roach’s Wild Card West gym in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

“No, no, no, I’m not leaving the UFC. I’m getting into boxing with [WME head] Ari [Emanuel] and the UFC will be doing boxing, too,” White said. “It’s still early. We’re still working on it. I’ve got to get my s**t together, but I’m getting into boxing, man. It’s coming.”

