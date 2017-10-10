Getty Image

Georges St-Pierre has a middleweight title fight/superfight with Michael Bisping at UFC 217, but most of the press he’s done up to this point revolves around a potential fight with pretty much the only guy who matters in MMA right now — Conor McGregor. This is typical for MMA (and boxing) in this current year, but now it seems like one superstar doesn’t want to take on the ultimate superstar in McGregor.

Rumors have circled around a potential GSP/Mystic Mac matchup for over a year now, with the rumors stating that GSP would welcome Mac at his traditional weight of 170 pounds, or even at the 155-pound lightweight division. Now GSP is saying that no, he’s not interested in fighting McGregor since he’s a smaller guy, but he’s also interested in the fight if it happens because money.

“We don’t compete in the same weight class. Everything is possible but everybody is targeting Conor McGregor because of the money. He’s the money fight. But I don’t challenge guys that compete in lower weight class divisions. For me, I don’t do that. I’m going up to fight Michael Bisping now. I’m looking up.” “He’s an amazing fighter, it would be an amazing honor, but I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. If the fans want it and he wants it maybe it will happen but right now, I’m focused on Bisping.”

Now all we need is Dana White saying that this won’t happen for the contracts to be signed.