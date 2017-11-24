Getty/Uproxx

Vernon Davis really likes yams. And sweet potatoes. Whatever they are, exactly, he’s interested in them. The tight end is in his 13th season in the NFL, and this year he got to play on Thanksgiving with the Washington Redskins.

Davis is quietly improving his numbers in his second year with the Redskins, but one thing he isn’t quiet about his his affection for the Thanksgiving dish he famously shouted out the last time he played on Thanksgiving. There’s a very famous Vine that is an easy reminder of this fact

Thrillingly, he even got to reprise his most famous line on Thanksgiving night this season against the New York Giants.