Vernon Davis Describes His Relationship With Kirk Cousins And Why He Loves Curling

#Washington Redskins
11.24.17 14 mins ago

Getty/Uproxx

Vernon Davis really likes yams. And sweet potatoes. Whatever they are, exactly, he’s interested in them. The tight end is in his 13th season in the NFL, and this year he got to play on Thanksgiving with the Washington Redskins.

Davis is quietly improving his numbers in his second year with the Redskins, but one thing he isn’t quiet about his his affection for the Thanksgiving dish he famously shouted out the last time he played on Thanksgiving. There’s a very famous Vine that is an easy reminder of this fact

Thrillingly, he even got to reprise his most famous line on Thanksgiving night this season against the New York Giants.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins
TAGSCURLINGKirk CousinsVERNON DAVISWashington Redskins

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP