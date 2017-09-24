Von Miller Got Called For The Silliest Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Of The Season

09.24.17 57 mins ago

Von Miller and the Denver Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, though that was mostly Trevor Siemian’s fault. Miller did, however, give up a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended a late Bills drive and allow them to take time off the clock and kick a field goal to make it a two-score game.

Siemian threw two bad interceptions on the day, including one that gave the Bills the ball back with 10:44 left on the clock with a 23-16 lead. Buffalo drove the ball to the Denver 46 on the ensuing drive, and Miller pressured quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a 3rd and 6 wth 7:43 to go.

Taylor threw an incompletion and tumbled to the turf, where Miller was ready to offer him a hand up. But as Taylor reached for the hand, Miller pulled it away, as if to say ‘too slow.”

