Von Miller and the Denver Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, though that was mostly Trevor Siemian’s fault. Miller did, however, give up a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended a late Bills drive and allow them to take time off the clock and kick a field goal to make it a two-score game.

Siemian threw two bad interceptions on the day, including one that gave the Bills the ball back with 10:44 left on the clock with a 23-16 lead. Buffalo drove the ball to the Denver 46 on the ensuing drive, and Miller pressured quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a 3rd and 6 wth 7:43 to go.

Taylor threw an incompletion and tumbled to the turf, where Miller was ready to offer him a hand up. But as Taylor reached for the hand, Miller pulled it away, as if to say ‘too slow.”