You Can Soon Back An NFL Punter’s Trivia Board Game On Kickstarter

Washington punter Tress Way has the term “board game inventor” on his Twitter profile, but now it’s a real job title for the NFL player. Way has come up with a trivia game and wants you to help him kickstart it into existence.

What’s Your Bid? is kind of like Trivial Pursuit, but in list form. A question is asked, then teams decide how much they bid, or how many answers they can give. It’s a game that involves a bit of strategy and a lot of knowledge, but Way thinks he has a winner here.