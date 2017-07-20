UPROXX At The ESPY's

You Can Soon Back An NFL Punter’s Trivia Board Game On Kickstarter

07.20.17 29 mins ago

Washington punter Tress Way has the term “board game inventor” on his Twitter profile, but now it’s a real job title for the NFL player. Way has come up with a trivia game and wants you to help him kickstart it into existence.

What’s Your Bid? is kind of like Trivial Pursuit, but in list form. A question is asked, then teams decide how much they bid, or how many answers they can give. It’s a game that involves a bit of strategy and a lot of knowledge, but Way thinks he has a winner here.

