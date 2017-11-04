A Washington State Fan Jumped Onto The Field After A Touchdown And Stripped To His Underwear

11.04.17 1 hour ago

Fox Business Channel

Penn State and Michigan State’s weather delay made everything a bit wacky in college football on Saturday. The wackiness wasn’t all related, of course, but when a full slate of weirdness happens all day it tends to feel more like causation than correlation.

One thing that was directly related to the nearly-four-hour weather delay in East Lansing: Stanford and Washington State’s game scheduled to air on Fox was broadcast on Fox Business Network.

So normal Fox Business viewers looking for financial advice instead saw a Wazzu fan pull his pants down after a Cougars touchdown.

