Getty Image

The San Francisco Giants’ run of three World Series victories in five years ranks as an unprecedented run of success for the franchise. The Giants had not won a title in San Francisco before 2010, when they upset the Texas Rangers in five games to end a 52-season drought full of disappointments, collapses, and cruel twists of fate. The 2010, 2012, and 2014 titles would make legends of Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner, turn “Even-Year Bullshit” into a mantra for fans and an insult to everyone else, and convince the front office they were on par with the best-run teams in American professional sports.

Most organizations would feel impossibly fortunate to experience such a run, so why do perhaps only the Giants themselves view the team as a dynasty? If it qualifies as such, now would be the time to assess its legacy. After losing 99 games in 2017, we can safely evaluate this recent Giants era without wondering if it somehow remains incomplete.

So, what did it mean? Will they come to define this decade of baseball? And will anyone outside the Bay Area remember them with the kind of fondness usually bestowed on three-time champions?

(A brief disclaimer: I’m a San Francisco native who considers the night of November 1, 2010, to be one of the greatest in the history of the city. I walked to AT&T Park after the final out in Arlington and have never experienced such pure joy. As a kid, the Giants were less my favorite team than an extension of my personality. If that’s no longer the case, it’s only because the first championship allowed me to leave behind whatever traumas associated with seasons such as 1993 [103 wins without a playoff berth] and 2002 [a late World Series Game 6 collapse followed by a predictably listless Game 7, which I had the misfortune of attending in person].)

The greatest difficulty in assessing the thrice-champion Giants comes largely from the fact that each title-winner forged its own character. For non-fans, the 2010 team was undoubtedly the most likable of the trio. Built around young aces Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain and attention-seeking closer Brian Wilson, the Giants stood out as bizarre and vaguely undomesticated in a National League race dominated by the loaded Phillies, a team created to be invincible in postseason play.