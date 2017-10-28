Getty Image

Consider this: Derek Jeter hit .308, had an on-base percentage of .374, slugged .465, and socked 20 home runs throughout 158 postseason games, yet his regular-season career average (per 162 games) was. 310/.377/.440 and 15 dingers.

There were individual moments that played a huge role in forging Jeter’s postseason legend – the flip play, the Mr. November homer, the leadoff shot at Shea – but the fact remains that the player of his generation most synonymous with playoff glory is someone whose October resume was statistically on par with what he did over all those summers preceding the golden autumns.

And you know what? That’s fair. The playoffs are harder than the regular season. There’s more pressure and the quality of opposition can only be the best teams in the league. Putting up numbers in line with what a player has done in the regular season over a significant sample size is a remarkable achievement. Reggie Jackson, the man known as Mr. October, had 17 homers and an .885 OPS in his 77-game playoff career, and a regular-season average (per 77 games) of 15 homers and an .846 OPS.

Yet, somehow, Clayton Kershaw has a reputation as a playoff choke artist. Well, not somehow, because we know exactly how. In six Octobers before this year, Kershaw held opposing hitters to a .229/.286/.364 line. (For comparison, the career line of waiver wire legend Adam Rosales is .227/.292/.365.) But Kershaw has had some massive stinkers in the playoffs: Game 1 of the 2009 NLCS against the Phillies, Game 6 of the 2013 NLCS against the Cardinals, Game 1 of the 2014 NLDS against the Cardinals again, and Game 4 of the 2016 NLDS against the Nationals.

Kershaw’s critics have been happy to overlook the fact that in the last two of those starts, Kershaw was left in games too long because two managers — first Don Mattingly and then Dave Roberts — preferred their chances with a tiring ace to what might be offered by a middling middle relief corps.