Cambride-based Concepts gave us a beautiful gift in 2013 with the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” themed Nike SB Dunks, and they’re back at it again for the 2017 holiday season. The sneaker boutique is offering an SB Dunk High with the familiar mean snowman and gingerbread pattern, but this time they’re mixing it up on a brand new color-way — a multi-colored knit — and featuring the shoe in sizes that will make it a merry Christmas for even the smallest of sneakerheads. The shoes also come with four lace color options to make for an even more twisted, yet funky, new holiday tradition.

Concepts Cambridge and NYC released the shoe in-store December 2, and Nike released it in online stores this morning. The men’s version of the shoe comes in a special edition box which is so top secret we couldn’t even find a photo of it. The men’s size will cost you at least $125 (that is, if you can still find them), but prices vary depending on the vendor, as some buyers have gotten a hold of the limited edition shoe and are now selling them via eBay and other sites.

If you’re not into the ugly sweater tradition at parties or you live in a climate where sweaters won’t be needed for the winter, this sneaker alternative might be the way to go.