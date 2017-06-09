The Five Apps For The Best Summer Photography

06.09.17 6 hours ago

Getty Image

Summer means road trips, barbecues, vacations, and, therefore, photos. Piles and piles of photos. If you want yours to stand out from the flood of others, or you want your Instagram to be that much better, try these five apps.

VSCO

✖️✖️✖️

A post shared by R3HAB 🇲🇦🇳🇱 (@r3hab) on

Think of VSCO as a fancier, more powerful version of Instagram’s app. Free to download, with tools and filters you can buy to tweak your photos in the app, it’s long been the best kept secret of Instagrammers and pro photographers using their camera for snapshots. Of particular interest to hardcore shutterbugs is that the camera has full manual controls, letting you nail it on the first try without filters, and also allows “raw” editing, where you can look at the photo absent any algorithms, just you and the light.

Open Camera

Si sente l'odore del fine legislatura e del 'che ne sarà di noi', sì? #opencamera

A post shared by Barbara Gambacorta (@barbara_gambacorta) on

If you want to turn your smartphone into a full-fledged camera, though, you should try Open Camera, currently only on Android. It’s an open-source, community developed camera app built by photographers for photographers, and it’s absolutely packed with features from manual controls to voice commands. You can even switch its handedness. It is, by far, the most detailed app, but, like a lot of open source software, it’s designed more for pros than amateurs, so you should download it and try it out to get the hang of it first.

Around The Web

TAGSfive appsphotographysummer 2017TRAVEL

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 8 hours ago 5 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 18 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP