Wom/n Worldwide Celebrates The Femmes Inventing The Future

The future is female — the future of science, fashion, and tech, specifically.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring the women who paved a path to a better, more equal present, it’s also inspiring to look forward to a future designed and built by some of the brightest women working in their respective fields. That’s what host Drew Dorsey is doing in the latest episode of Wom/n Worldwide.

Wellness is the game for some of the most promising fashion and tech designers hoping to help us improve our fitness routine fits. Iambic co-founder Maeve Wang is customizing footwear using artificial intelligence, serving up one-of-a-kind kicks with the perfect fit while SUPA is a fashion company crafting high-tech leggings that use biometrics to improve your workouts.

But these women aren’t just saving humanity, they’re saving the world. Whether it’s the entrepreneur building bikes out of bamboo in Ghana, the Peruvian engineer developing smarter ways to keep our air clean, or the Mexican researcher creating plastics from cactus juice, female inventors around the globe are solving sustainability for the rest of us.

To learn more about these and other femme inventors, watch the full episode above.