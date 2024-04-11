Spotify users might get the chance to remix songs from their favorite artists, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The outlet claims that the streaming service is currently “developing tools that would allow subscribers to speed up, mash-up and otherwise edit songs,” as they recognize the popularity that remixes have with younger audiences.

However, this new feature will not be free to the public. Not only would those who want to use it need a Spotify Premium subscription, but they would also need to pay more for the upcoming “super-premium” level that Spotify is planning to roll out soon.

The last part of the agreement is that those who use Spotify’s remix feature cannot share their creations on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These are the two social media apps that have the most popularity for remixes. Those who want to upload there will need to stick to “unofficial” spins on songs.

This is due to financial and legal reasons, particularly the fact that “artists and labels don’t often get paid for those altered versions of their songs,” and if Spotify would allow that, remixes would run rampant and the money would be even harder to track.

Spotify’s rumored feature is also still at least a few months away, so it will be interesting to see how they approach this.