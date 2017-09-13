Here’s How You Can Preorder Apple’s New iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus

#Apple
09.12.17 1 hour ago

After months of speculation and many, many leaksApple officially announced their next line of iPhones that will be pushing handheld devices to a new level. The iPhone X, in honor of the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, is a powerhouse of a machine, and it’s making enthusiasts and casual consumers froth at the mouth.

In other words, these are going to be the hottest items of 2017, and the demand will likely spill over into 2018. So, how do you go about snagging one of the three models in a timely manner? There are plenty of ways that you’ll be able to attempt to preorder the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus:

The preorders for the iPhone 8 and 8 plus begin on Friday, September 15th at 12:01 AM

The most relaxing way to get your hands on the new phone is through the Apple Store iOS app. Through iTunes, you can claim your uber-powerful handheld of the future with a few simple taps of the screen. You may also visit Apple’s website. Get familiar with their layouts, and prepare for it to be inundated with requests the day preorders open.

The preorders for the iPhone X begin on Friday, October 27th at 12:01 AM

  • Apple’s landing page for the iPhone X is here, but currently, it’s all media based around the reveal. Expect it to look like the iPhone 8 landing page closer to launch.

Preorder Through Carriers

  • T-Mobile will open preorders on the same days as Apple, and will provide different pricing depending on your down payment. You can pre-register here.

Brick and Mortar Retailers

The lines will be long, but you won’t be beholden to websites that are sure to crash. Currently, only Apple stores are sure to carry the phones, but Target, Best Buy and other retailers could open preorders in the near future.

