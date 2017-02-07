Netflix Hacks You Just Can't Live Without

Finding Thousands Of Secret Netflix Codes Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

02.07.17
When you scroll over the “Browse” section on Netflix’s homepage, you’re greeted with familiar genres like “Comedy,” “Drama,” and “Horror.” But what if you’re in the mood for something more specific, such as “Crime Comedies from the 1940s,” “Critically-Acclaimed Crime Dramas Based on Books,” or “Steamy Foreign Horror Movies”? There’s a code, but it can be hard to find.

It’s also a little complicated. As we wrote last year: “The URL for something basic like ‘Documentaries’ is http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/6839, but if you change the numerical code at the end, you can find ‘Controversial Foreign Movies’ (2273), or ‘Critically-Acclaimed Gritty Independent Crime Dramas’ (3352), or ‘Feel-Good Sports Movies For Ages 8 to 10’ (855).” If URLs and coding aren’t your thing, though, how about an easy extension?

Deekshith Allamaneni is the developer behind Netflix Categories, a new extension that “helps you unlock many of those hidden categories.” All you need is Google Chrome, and once installed, a plugin icon will appear in your browser, allowing you to search Netflix’s vast catalogue for an exact genre. (One hundred categories are currently available, with more to come.)

