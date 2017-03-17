The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Netflix’s New Button Lets You Skip The Opening Credits

03.17.17 2 hours ago

Shutterstock

When binge-watching, credits mostly serve as an obstacle, and even the best ones can wear out their welcome after you’ve seen them a dozen times. You’ve just hit the cliffhanger, you’re trying to see what happens next, and instead you’ve got 60 seconds of theme and abstract images. So Netflix, for some shows, is letting you dump the credits and get to the action.

So far, the Skip Credits button appears to only be available when watching Netflix through a web browser where, if you hover your cursor over the buttons Netflix places in the lower right-hand corner of the screen, it appears above them.

Netflix/Marvel

So if, for some reason, you’re desperate to see what the Meachums are doing to try and take over the world on Iron Fist, you can skip right to that. (Although some shows, maybe you’ll want to leave them up just for the theme.)

Really, Netflix should be working on skip buttons of all kinds. Imagine a “skip subplot” button, or a “skip character” button. F***in’ Larry? Gone. The seemingly endless discussion of who owns Danny Rand’s company? Poof. Netflix could even use the data to prove, say, throwing in a cheesy sax-scored sex scene so the dudes in the room will watch a “chick show” is dumb. And then, truly, a golden age of television writing would be upon us.

(via The Verge)

Around The Web

TAGSNETFLIXOPENING CREDITSstreaming
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 7 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP