Nick Offerman / American Greetings

When Ron Swanson talks, you listen. Especially when he’s the least likely person to probably ever come to CES. That’s why I made a point to circle up with esteemed author, mustache manifestor, woodworker, performer, and television star Nick Offerman on the first day of America’s top technology extravaganza. Offerman came to Vegas to promote the 111-year-old company American Greetings (also an unlikely fit for CES) for a PR campaign celebrating the ultra-unwired, hands-needed greeting card — aka A Device Like No Other.

It’s a perfect fit, actually.

I caught up with Offerman inside the American Greetings tent to discuss all things technology, including this year’s CES show and why texting emojis is not a replacement for the handwritten note. There were plenty of masturbation references. It was my favorite interview at CES, by far.

I wouldn’t think Ron Swanson would care so much about CES, so what brings you here?

I honestly wouldn’t come here. I appreciate technology very much in my life, but I don’t indulge in it. I depend on all the great new technological systems, but I rely on people much smarter than me to tell me what I need to upgrade to for each passing year.

So, not a huge fan of the Interwebs then?

It occurred to me the other day, I haven’t spent any leisurely time on the Internet in a long time. And I could all day. I could go to cabin porn dot com and just look at sexy sun-dappled cabins for hours on end. Whether or not I’m pleasuring myself is my own business. It’s between me and Edward Snowden.

What is “A Device Like No Other?”

I’ve been invited here by American Greetings for this hilarious gag of unveiling the greeting card at a tech festival. I’m incredibly flattered by it… it’s very much in line with my own philosophy of every gesture in our lives is an opportunity to tell other people that we love them. And a greeting card, that’s really what it is.

A lot of our readers probably don’t know what a greeting card is, please explain how you use one.

What we have is approximately a 7-by-12-inch piece of cardboard that’s been folded in half, long ways, to create what’s known as a card in colloquial terms. And on front of it has been printed an image of some words in gold ink that say “Working Really Hard in Vegas” exclamation point.

You open up this card, there’s some cute graphic design down one edge, but the rest is blank. So what you do is take a writing utensil, I carry a Sharpee on me, I’m a writer… I’m writing “Dear Uproxx, What Happens at CES is recorded for eternity.” Heart, which denotes the love I mentioned earlier. Nick Offerman.

Photo by Gregg Rosenzweig

Now this is a document, an artifact, that expresses that sentiment, despite the fact that we’re in Vegas where what happens is usually considered to stay here.

Does anything really stay in Vegas, though, at this point?

I don’t know, it’s been years since I got up to any malfeasance in town. I’m not the one to ask. I’m happily married.

On a scale of lots of fucks to zero fucks, what would you classify your concern with emerging technologies such as wearables or drones?

I guess it would be about a middling amount of fucks that I give. I would like to disregard them, but I am interested in the human race and those technologies have a profound effect on the human race and whether or not we’ll destroy this planet or preserve it, which is something I’m also interested in. Particularly the preservation side of things.

I feel like for every great new technology, there’s usually one or two profound uses that do us a lot of good. Then there are a multitude of masturbatory uses and it’s up to all of us to masturbate in a moderate amount. That’s been the rule for masturbation since Adam and Steve showed up.