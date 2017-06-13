Uber’s All-Hands Meeting Got Derailed By A Sexist Joke

Senior Contributor
06.13.17

Shutterstock/Uber

Uber’s litany of woe would, it seems, have come to a climax with the departure, however temporary, of founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. And, yet, just minutes after the company was informed Kalanick was out the door, somehow Uber managed to dig itself in deeper.

The company had an all-hands meeting to discuss its future in the wake of people leaving the company and repeated legal and publicity problems. At major companies, these calls almost always leak and almost always are heavily studied and analyzed by the media and by stock market experts. It is quite literally the last place that you would want to drop a “ladies be talkin'”-esque joke, especially when your company has been at the center of an enormous sexual harassment scandal that has seen multiple employees fired. And yet, at 6:40 in the audio, this happens:

It’s not quite clear who made the joke. The transcript claims it’s the director of Uber’s board, David Bonderman, and Arianna Huffington, leading the call, refers to the speaker as “David” in the audio, trying to downplay the joke. And, admittedly, in terms of the problems Uber’s facing, it’s a minor problem. But it illustrates that Uber, no matter how many investigations it has, has a long way to go to fix its culture.

(via Yahoo! Finance)

Around The Web

TAGSBAD IDEASsexismuber

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 hours ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 hours ago
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP