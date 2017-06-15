The Bat-Signal Will Shine Over Los Angeles To Honor Adam West

ABC

In honor of Batman star Adam West, who recently passed away at 88 from leukemia, the Bat-Signal will appear in the Los Angeles sky on Thursday night. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck, who are filling in for Commissioner Gordon, will be joined by “surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-Signal at City Hall this Thursday evening, June 15,” according to DC Comics. Fans are invited to wear their finest Bat-Suits.

But keep the nipples at home.

The Bat-Signal lighting is but one of many tributes to West since his death. Batman co-star Burt Ward wrote that “Adam filled his glass with the adoration of the world,” Mark Hamill called him a “wonderful actor & so kind,” while Ben Affleck praised West for exemplifying “heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done.”

Family Guy, where he played the heavily exaggerated Mayor Adam West (“Perhaps it was the Noid who should have avoided me“), will also pay their respects during a repeat airing of this season’s “The Dating Game” on Sunday. EW reports, “A tribute card will run at the beginning of the episode.”

Pure. West.

(Via DC Comics)