A Ranking Of The Most Inspired Music Moments From ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

#FX
Author Profile Picture
Features Writer
01.10.17

FX

While it’s not quite as prominent a theme as moral bankruptcy, music has always played an important role in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. That was made crystal clear during the season premiere, but how prominently would … rank when stacked up against other unforgettable Always Sunny musical moments? To answer that question here’s a ranking of the gang’s most charming musical moments.

“The Trash Song” – The Gang

FX

A song that manages to show off their opportunism as well as their classic, vaudevillian delivery, the gang hatches a plan to launch their own limousine-powered trash service. With a daunting new business endeavor, no one can decide how to approach their potential customers — that is until they decide to let a song do their talking for them.

It’s a testament to those brief moments where the guys were able to actually work together in perfect harmony. Even if Dennis (Glenn Howerton) was a little sharp.

TOPICS#FX
TAGSFXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAMUSICAL MOMENTSShareable
Author Profile Picture
Christian Long is a writer and graphic designer residing in Austin, TX. Some of his hobbies include walking his dogs and compulsively dissecting trivial moments in pop culture.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP