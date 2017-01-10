FX

While it’s not quite as prominent a theme as moral bankruptcy, music has always played an important role in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. That was made crystal clear during the season premiere, but how prominently would … rank when stacked up against other unforgettable Always Sunny musical moments? To answer that question here’s a ranking of the gang’s most charming musical moments.

“The Trash Song” – The Gang

FX

A song that manages to show off their opportunism as well as their classic, vaudevillian delivery, the gang hatches a plan to launch their own limousine-powered trash service. With a daunting new business endeavor, no one can decide how to approach their potential customers — that is until they decide to let a song do their talking for them.

It’s a testament to those brief moments where the guys were able to actually work together in perfect harmony. Even if Dennis (Glenn Howerton) was a little sharp.