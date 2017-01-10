The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Amy Schumer Will Bring Her Next Stand-Up Comedy Special To Netflix

Contributing Writer
01.10.17

Between announcements for new stand-up specials from Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, and a never-ending array of new comedy hours from some of the world’s best comics, Netflix is fast becoming the go-to place for top-tier stand-up specials. The streaming service’s latest addition to its increasingly star-studded roster is none other than Amy Schumer of Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck fame. No title (or price tag) has been given for the new special, which was recorded last November at the Bellco Theater in Denver, a follow-up to 2012’s Mostly Sex Stuff and 2015’s Live from the Apollo.

In an official press release, Schumer said she was “very happy to be a part of the Netflix family” and joked the deal would encourage the streaming service to “look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.” On a more serious note, however, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos described Schumer as “a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent” and admitted “[they] couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special.”

The untitled stand-up special is slated to being streaming Tuesday, March 7th exclusively on Netflix. No other details about the new hour, including precisely how much Netflix was paying Schumer for the rights, were given — though if reports relating to Chris Rock’s monstrous deal worth $40 million, it’s probably considerable.

A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

