Things It Would Be Fun To Hear Andre Braugher Say With His Voice

Fox

Few things on television, or in the world, are better than Andre Braugher saying words. Any words really, because he has the best voice, but especially extremely ordinary or silly ones. Brooklyn Nine-Nine does this all the time, which is probably just a blast for the writers. His voice is so deep and formal and authoritative that it bends your brain a little. One time on the show he said “hula hoop.” I’m still not over it. All of which is to say, here are some words and phrases I think it would be fun to hear him say. Please read them in your head in his voice. It will help.

“Doritos Locos taco”

“Bud Light Lime-A-Rita”

“One hundred thousand cantaloupes”

“Luxurious condominiums”

“The Calabasas Strangler”

“Outrageous boondoggle”

“Unsanctioned horseplay”

“Prepubescent hijinks”

“Spring break forever”

“Hightail it to Daytona”

“Peel rubber, motherf*cker!”

This tweet from sex therapist Dr. Ruth

OK so you weren't invited to George Clooney's wedding in Venice. You can still celebrate. Have sex in your bathtub! — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) September 29, 2014

“Welcome to my space dungeon, Rex Howitzer. I’m sure you’ll find it… cozy”

“My name is Dr. Victor Galapagos”

“You see, we’re not so different, you and I”

[A theatrical evil laugh]

Okay, technically the last four are just lines of dialogue from my unfinished screenplay, The Rex Howitzer Chronicles: Lunar Fiasco