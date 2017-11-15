animal planet

Antonio Ballatore is a designer and animal enthusiast who’s probably best known for being the winner of HGTV’s Design Star and for HGTV’s The Antonio Treatment. Currently he’s the host of HGTV’s Animal Cribs, which premiered on November 3rd. On the show, Antonio renovates living spaces for homeowners and their pets, things like a cabin redesign for a family with a blind dog, and a room redesign featuring a soaring sculptural cat-climbing wall. Antonio took some time from his schedule to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Depends on the bar… Dive bar: cold beer and a bullet on the rocks. For a nicer mixology spot maybe a negroni or a Manhattan. If I’m at a nice hotel bar: Hendrix extra dry martini, stirred, olives

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I have two. Goats of Anarchy and Mark Agnesi.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Walking Dead, Jimmy Kimmel, Curb Your Enthusiasm and of course Animal Cribs!

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Hmmm that’s a hard one. Italian for sure, some kind of pasta. Anything from Lidia Bastianich or Mario Batali. I’ve been a fan of his spots since back in NYC.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

The Benny Hill Show theme song. I’m more of a vinyl guy. Love my record Collection!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Lift with your legs!

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to stop my toilet from running.

9. Dogs or cats?

I love all animals. But if I had to choose… dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I’ve been to so many good shows over the years. My first show ever was Johnny Cash at the Playboy Club in Vernon, NJ when I was 12.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Hotel La Chapelle. I built and designed a lot of sets for David during that era. I went from running bars and touring in punk rock bands right into building sets for David. He definitely is one of the reasons I do what I do now. A major artistic influence for me.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

That’s a hard one. But I definitely love getting Chewie art from fans.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Lay in bed.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Jerk.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Not really a big sports guy but of course the home teams. Yankees and Dodgers. Red Wings, Seahawks.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I’ve had so many good meals over the years but probably something my mom made.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

The Jerk.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Probably Ginger or Mary Ann. Wow. Haaa. I’m getting old.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Haaaaa. Probably just get take out.

PREVIOUSLY: Christina P.