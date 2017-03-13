FX Drops Nine New ‘Archer’ ‘Newsreels’ And Everybody Has Amnesia

03.13.17 1 hour ago
As we all know, working with, around, or near Sterling Archer, and especially being Sterling Archer, for any length of time inevitably leads to head trauma. So perhaps it’s no surprise that in the latest season, everybody’s got amnesia. Now if only somebody could find Comrade Question to get to the bottom of this.

In case you somehow missed it, after the events of last season, the series is jumping back in time to the 1940s, switching all of the cast into new roles with Archer as a Sam Spade-esque private eye unraveling a conspiracy. And to celebrate, Archer has dropped a bunch of new promos, all done as if they were newsreels, illustrating the subtle humor and classy behavior we’ve come to expect from Sterling and the rest of his coworkers:



