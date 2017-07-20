It's Always Sunny In Philly | In Theory

‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Will Have A Murder Mystery On Its Mind According To Jason Bateman

#Jason Bateman #Netflix #Arrested Development
Trending Writer
07.19.17

Fox

Season 5 of Arrested Development will plunk the Bluth family and their assorted hangers-on into a murder mystery with no shortage of suspects. At least, that’s the vision held by series mastermind Mitch Hurwitz according to Jason Bateman.

Appearing on EW Radio, the actor shared that the mysterious circumstances surrounding business titan Lucille II being snuffed out at the end of season 4 (or was she?) will be what their next season will revolve around.

“The central spine of that story of is the death of Liza Minnelli’s character, and a bit of whodunit, who may have done it, who had something to do with it,” he explained. “That’s sort of a central thread around which [creator Mitch Hurwitz] is going to braid in all the colorful plot complications that he knows how to do.”

What’s not to like about that? There’s intrigue, backstabbing and all the more reason to pay attention to the roughly 350 jokes crammed into each frame. There could be clues in there, you know. Speaking of family interaction, Arrested Development has learned its lesson from its Netflix debut season and is placing a premium on having the cast intermingling throughout the whole affair.

“Because of certain limitations we had with actors’ schedules and exclusivities to other shows, and budgetary constraints, [Hurwitz] had to pivot a bit off of that,” said Bateman of the last outing. “And also it was an interesting thing for him to do because he was embracing the interface of Netflix, which was fairly new at the time in original programming, and wanted to be able to basically have you click out of one episode and click into somebody else’s episode and see a different view point on this simultaneous action. Ultimately, editorially, it didn’t really come together as well as he wanted it to, and then he had to dictate an order of watching, and it ended up being a little bit more complicated than I think one intended. But we’re still very proud of those episodes obviously — and really excited that we get to be together in these.”

The finished product will arrive in all its streaming glory on Netflix in 2018.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Bateman#Netflix#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentArrested Development NetflixJASON BATEMANNETFLIX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP