Bill Hader Is A World-Class Assassin In HBO’s ‘Barry’

No one would have thought that a show about a New Mexico high school chemistry teacher who becomes a meth kingpin, starring the roller-skating guy from Malcolm In the Middle, would become one of the greatest dramas in television history. Breaking Bad was an unexpected masterpiece. Meanwhile, I expect nothing less than brilliance from Barry, which has an irresistible hook:

Bill Hader, world-class assassin.

The HBO series, from Hader and Silicon Valley executive producer Alec Berg, centers on Barry, “an ex-Marine who works as a low-rent hitman in the Midwest,” according to Deadline. “Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he begrudgingly travels to Los Angeles to kill someone and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene.”

Along with Hader, who had a quiet 2017 after appearing in seemingly every comedy made from 2014-2016 (not that I’m complaining), Barry also stars Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. If the show’s a hit, there’s always hope for a Barry 2 Barry spinoff.

HBO also premiered the teaser for Here and Now, the latest from True Blood and Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball. Both shows are expected to premiere in 2018.