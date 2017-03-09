FX

Although we’re only now just a little more than two-thirds of the way through season two of Baskets, FX announced Thursday that the network has already picked up the dark comedy for a third season. This should come as little surprise to fans, who have watched Zach Galifianakis’ odd little show about a down-on-his-luck clown blossom into an even more beautiful, funny, and sad series in its sophomore season.

FX Networks co-president of original programming Nick Grad said of the renewal, “This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards. Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

The second season has seen Galifianakis’ Chip, fresh from a jail stint after befriending a bunch of ragtag junkie hobos, attempt to redeem himself but as often the case his character only manages to take two steps forwards before taking three or so back. Once again the MVP of the season has been Louie Anderson, whose Emmy-winning performance of Baskets family matriarch Christine continues to steal the spotlight in that she finally decides to put herself before her sons — with disastrous results, as we learned at the end of last week’s episode.

Clearly there is still plenty of story left to be told, and it seems as though there’s only room for the series to continue to grow and evolve going forward.