Bill Burr stopped by Conan on Monday and was still enjoying the feeling of being a new father. He’s trying not to be as angry and doesn’t want the kid to watch him yell, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still going to be the same comedian he’s always been. Take his opinion on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that comes up after the first commercial break. Not only is he still pretty shocked that Trump managed to win the whole thing, he’s not afraid to go on national television and say that Hillary blew it in the end.

As Burr points out, Trump said three things every week that would’ve destroyed your typical political campaign. Howard Dean was derailed by a scream, Joe Biden plagiarized a speech, and who knows how many sexual scandals ruined possible presidential candidates. Then we have Trump, basically machine gunning outrage and not dealing with any of the effects. It doesn’t mean they’re not there, but he’s just not paying attention. Hillary Clinton not being able to topple him goes against what pretty much everybody thought in the moment and it has put us in the situation we’re in now.