On Friday’s edition of Real Time, host Bill Maher elected to drop a hard N during his chat with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse. Y’know, for them classic white folk “post-racism” lulz. The backlash to Maher’s crack about being a “house n*gga” was pretty much instantaneous online and now the premium cable giant that airs the show has issued their response.
“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” declared HBO in a statement released on Saturday morning. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”
Essentially, Home Box Office is taking the public rebuke but no further discipline route at this stage. Editing out Maher’s awful attempt to mine laughs with a slavery quip doesn’t really amount to anything beyond removing a “joke” that earned groans among the applause and laughter from the audience. If anything, this approach just pumps up Maher’s rep to his diehards that he’s a provocateur willing to tackle any subject. The problem is that Maher’s n-bomb isn’t just offensive, it was also used in a casual back-n-forth like people would hear that quip and howl with laughter about what a sassy bad boy Maher is. As backlash continues to swell, it appears the general public doesn’t find Maher’s n-word deployment to be cute or comedy.
(Via Deadline)
Sort out your almost daily school shootings, THEN, and only then can you school me on racism.
Yes, tasteless comment. Im not even american, but even I know not to use that word. Not even for cheap laughs.
But in context, if you can swallow all that SJW pride, it was kinda funny. So wrong, but you still laughed while you ran to the keyboard…
Just remember – It’s not the word itself that’s the problem, it’s the context in which it is used
Could you share some non-offensive contextually correct examples?
No issue with the way he used the word – not the first time someone has said it on live tv
Huh. I watched Blazing Saddles last night…
Get over it. This is a non issue.
Stop tying to censor people and let the public reaction be his consequence. It’s a word…
Many white comedians use it and get a complete pass and others use it and are condemned. Maher is a hack and should be ridiculed but we know he is all about saying anything that gets attention. That’s been his Schlick for years. No “punishment” is required other than the public mocking him.
Shtick*
Still mad he said Trump’s daddy was an orangutan?
uproxx did a puff piece on Neal Brennan. He uses the word all the time in his stand up.
Oh, word?
yup [uproxx.com]
i just don’t get how seemingly bright people continue to push their luck and say this word. it’s a matter of respect as far as I’m concerned. Do I have moments where I try to argue that the word should be ok to use in certain context, yeah. but at the end of the day, the majority of the black population doesnt want me to say it, and out of respect for them, I don’t. Imagine you were a fat kid, and people kept calling you fat, and it bothered you, so you told the person that you don’t want them to call you that anymore, but they continued to do it. wouldnt that make them an asshole, or a bully? I mean your going against someones wishes and using a term that hurts their feelings or makes them generally feel like shit.
does saying it make bill maher racist? no. should the guy be fired? i dunno. but does it make him a fucking moron, yuuuuuuuuuuuup