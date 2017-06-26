The Best Easter Egg From AMC’s ‘Preacher’ Season Two Premiere

AMC

AMC’s Preacher came roaring back this week with a fantastic second-season premiere, which puts the characters where they should be: on the road searching for God. Having disposed of the prequel season set in Annville, the episode essentially picks up where the comics do, and Preacher finally becomes the show it should have been all along. The Saint of Killers is also where he should be: on Earth, ripping out tongues and creating crater-sized holes in anyone who stands between him and Jesse Custer.

It’s hard to know exactly where this season is headed, but a trip to New Orleans at least suggests that fan-favorite Cassidy will be heavily featured in the “Dixie Fried” storyline from the comics. However, an Easter egg in last night’s season premiere also alluded to one of the most memorable storylines in Garth Ennis’ series: Jesse’s backstory; Jesse’s grandmother, “Miss Marie L’Angell”; and the “All in the Family” storyline.

SPOILERS

In the “All in the Family” storyline, Tulip and Jesse are captured and brought back the place of Jesse’s upbringing, Angelville, where Jesse reveals to Tulip his secret past. In the comics, the woman who raised Jesse, Miss Marie, is basically a monster who killed both Jesse’s father and mother and insisted that one day Jesse become a preacher (in the comics, Jesse’s father was not a preacher; Jesse was put on that path by Miss Marie).