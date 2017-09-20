Sabrina The Teenage Witch Will Return To TV In A CW Horror Series

#Archie Comics
Senior Contributor
09.20.17

Archie

Riverdale has reinvented Archie Comics as a dark high school soap, and it’s worked far better than anybody expected, almost what would happen if you told Douglas Sirk to rip off Twin Peaks. So, much as they’ve done with DC superheroes, the CW, and super-producer Greg Berlanti, are coming back to Archie, this time adapting one of its best comics, about Sabrina the Teenage Witch. But Melissa Joan Hart and jokey talking cats aren’t on the menu.

Instead it’s based off of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s reinvention of Sabrina, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. Sabrina is a half-witch, half-mortal caught between two realms, and finds herself trying to protect us mortals, including her boyfriend Harvey, from the monsters that lurk just on the other side of the well. Sabrina also has to wrestle with a troubled family history, one that leads her life to get bloody fast, as grudges are renewed and Sabrina learns what her aunts really want her for.

The CW, of course, is no stranger to horror and gore, what with the perky brain-munching Liv Moore on iZombie and the Winchesters in the seemingly immortal Supernatural. And it’s not clear if this series will cross over with Riverdale, which, while dark, doesn’t exactly traffic in witches and ghosts. A pilot is in the works now, and if Sabrina comes to light, we’ll see her in the 2018-2019 TV season.

(via The CW)

