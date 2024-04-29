All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Normani’s debut album finally get closer and PartyNextDoor set a vibe. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Normani — “1:59” Feat. Gunna At long, long last, we have a release date for Normani’s debut album: Dopamine is set to drop on June 14. Normani revealed that news last week as she shared “1:59,” a sultry new single featuring Gunna. PartyNextDoor — “For Certain” PND kicked off April by sending the internet into a frenzy over the nude woman pictured on the very sexual PartyNextDoor 4 cover art. Behind the attention grabbing photo, though, is an album that’s out now, and among the highlights is “For Certain,” a smooth and mellow number fit for late nights.

Anitta — “Grip” Anitta went all in on bringing Brazilian funk to the masses with her new album, Funk Generation. “Grip” is a short and sweet taste, clocking in at under two minutes but packing quite a punch during that limited time. St. Vincent — “Big Time Nothing” St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming was one of the week’s headlining album releases and it’s not hard to see why. She has a proven track record and she extends her winning streak with songs like “Big Time Nothing,” which is propelled by a weighty groove.

Tems — “Love Me JeJe” After becoming a star in recent years, Tems is gearing up to drop Born In The Wild, her debut studio album that’s due in May. She offered a preview last week with “Love Me JeJe,” a soulful little banger with a catchy hook. Justice and Tame Impala — “Neverender” Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has been collaborating with just about everybody in recent years, it feels like. He has expanded that list now with a couple of appearances on the new Justice album, Hyperdrama. “Neverender” combines Parker’s signature psychedelic sensibilities with Justice’s established electronic dance prowess.

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag — “Fisherrr (Remix)” Feat. Ice Spice Ice Spice can’t be stopped right now (except by spicy wings). Now she has lent her powers to Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s viral hit “Fisherrr” by contributing a risqué verse to a new remix. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — “Challengers: Match Point” The Nine Inch Nails duo provided the score for Challengers, the hot new movie of the moment. Of course, as is the case with everything Reznor and Ross touch, it kicks ass, and tunes like “Challengers: Match Point” are as ready for the club as they are the silver screen.