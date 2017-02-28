Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The recent announcement that the first of Louis C.K.’s next two stand-up specials would debut exclusively on Netflix in April confirmed something many have known for some time — the streaming service really likes comedy. After all, big names like Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and others will also debut new material on Netflix in 2017 — not to mention the company’s regular output of veteran and up-and-coming comics each month. But what about Comedy Central, a 25-year-old cable channel dedicated entirely to comedy in all its forms — including its original specialty, stand-up?

On Tuesday, Comedy Central announced “Colossal Clusterfest,” a massive comedy and music festival set to takeover San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th. According to the official press release, the festival will be a “celebration of comedy in all its forms” featuring “stand-up and sketch performances, podcasts recording live on site, on-stage Q&A’s, and iconic comedy attractions.” What’s more, Clusterfest will offer unique collaborations between comedians and musicians.

Along with headliners Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, and Bill Burr, the festival lineup includes: