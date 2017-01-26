Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you grew up with brothers, sisters, and/or cousins then your affection for a well-crafted slam likely began at a young age. It may not always be polite, but it gets laughs and can forge stronger bonds with friends and loved ones who know how to give and get. It can also establish a hierarchy. In school, if you knew how to throw a diss, then you were probably less likely to catch a punch. Because they’re not swinging if they’re laughing. Or at least, that’s how it’s drawn up.

Despite the popularity of put down comedy in the playrooms and cafeterias of America, television has mostly steered clear. Comedy Central’s Roast Battle is the exception to this. The first season of Roast Battle took things to another level, focusing in on the most gifted practitioners of insult comedy — comedians themselves — in an environment that, to a degree, feels like what you always imagined the back room at a comedy club would be like at 2AM.

On Roast Battle II, sixteen professional comedians face off to deliver the ultimate burn. The Roastmaster General himself, Jeff Ross, host Brian Moses, and a hilarious panel of judges work their way through the bracket, looking for the one true diss champion. And there are, of course, comedy royals on hand to fill out the panel. Roast Battle II brings Anthony Jeselnik, Snoop Dogg, Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Sarah Silverman, John Mayer, Patton Oswalt, T.J. Miller, and Jason Sudeikis into the arena to determine the fate of the roasters.