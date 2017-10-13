UPROXX 20: Dan Riskin Really Regrets Not Going To That Radiohead Show In ’95

#UPROXX 20
Editor-in-Chief
10.13.17

Chris Gargus

Dan Riskin is a TV personality and biologist best known for hosting Animal Planet’s Monsters Inside Me, a show that examines things like parasites, bacteria, fungi, and other oddities that claim residence in human bodies. Season eight of Monsters Inside Me returns on the night of Sunday, October 15. Dan was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A club soda with lime.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@stevenstrogatz

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

[Edmonton] Oilers games.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Sushi.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

New York Times, Economist, New Yorker, Quanta.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Do the Propeller” by the Wiggles (my kids like it).

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t skip the Radiohead concert at Dinwoodie Lounge in 1995, you idiot.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“How to answer rapid-fire questions cleverly.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs (google “Toxoplasma“).

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Lollapalooza 1994. (Green Day, Beasties, Nick Cave, Smashing Pumpkins, L7, Q-Tip, etc.)

