Since the moment the new DuckTales cast was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting the day they can watch the new episodes. But few people are more excited than the cast members themselves. Four of the voice actors from the new DuckTales series were in attendance for a panel at the Disney D23 fan expo last weekend in Anaheim, and they took the time to talk to us beforehand.

The players: Ben Schwartz, perhaps best known as Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, will be the new voice of Dewey. Kate Micucci of Garfunkel and Oates fame is voicing Webigail Vanderquack, AKA Webby. SNL‘s Beck Bennett will portray the crash-prone pilot Launchpad McQuack, and Toks Olagundoye voices Mrs. Beakley, the nephews’ nanny and Webby’s grandmother.

UPROXX: The obvious question here, right up front: were you a fan of the original DuckTales growing up?

Ben Schwartz: I watched Disney Afternoon when it was like, Gummi Bears, DuckTales, Talespin … Darkwing Duck was around that era, and all that stuff. Yeah.

Kate Micucci: I did. I was a Disney kid. I think everybody my age kinda grew up on DuckTales, I feel like. I haven’t met somebody who didn’t. Also, I was really into the Mickey Mouse Club. That was a big one for me, too.

Beck Bennett: Yeah. I watched it when I came home from school, it was snack time and that song was like … That’s what I hear, kind of, when I hear that song, is like, finally I’m home, get to eat and watch cartoons.

I had weird snacks. I did this thing, it was like a peanut butter with cheddar cheese sandwich, or I’d do Swiss cheese with some mustard on it, some, just, straight-up mustard. Just a slice of Swiss cheese, put some yellow mustard and fold it over like a little … Yeah, so weird. Cause my mom had a lot of health food snacks, so we didn’t, maybe we had Pirates Booty, you know, stuff like that. I had to get inventive and really get my calories in there in a creative way. Like cheese and peanut butter with white bread.

Toks Olagundoye: I’ve never seen the original DuckTales, to this day.

You didn’t go back and watch them after you got cast?

Olagundoye: No, I think that would have been disingenuous. I wanted to make it my own and not be influenced by the old one in anyway.

So this is an all-new Mrs. Beakley?

Olagundoye: Yes, she is. As far as I have heard. She’s quite different from the original and I have no idea what the original sounds like, so I don’t really know in that manner. But, yeah, I think so.