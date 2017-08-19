Hulu

Elisabeth Moss was raised as a member of the Church of Scientology and remains a member to this day, telling The Telegraph that she made the choice because “it’s one thing that has helped me at times.” While not hiding from her faith, she has held tight to claims of privacy when it comes to it, giving her reasoning in an interview with The Guardian in March of last year:

“It is weird for me to be put in the position where I am like, ‘No, I can’t. I don’t really want to talk about this.’ You feel kind of like, I am a nice person who likes to talk about stuff. I also get the curiosity. I get the fascination. I become fascinated with things that are none of my business as well. I am just fascinated when someone breaks up with somebody. I want to know all about it. I am very interested in what people are wearing, and all of that kind of thing, but you have a right to your privacy.”

Moss doesn’t typically delve into Scientology and the controversy that surrounds it, but it doesn’t mean some haven’t expressed their concerns about her connections to the group. A recent example involved former member Leah Remini and a possible meeting with Moss at the Emmy awards in September. While she was respectful, Remini noted that Moss wouldn’t be allowed to talk to her and while she had nothing against Moss, “she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families.”

That is why a recent Instagram post provided a rare public statement by Moss on her faith in response to a question by a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale.