AMC

SPOILERS

Fear the Walking Dead returned tonight with a solid season three premiere. We’ll cover the episode in detail first thing in the morning, but we wanted to quickly acknowledge a couple of things about the first episode, “Eye of the Beholder,” namely the introduction of a character played by Noel Fisher. The character — to the best of my knowledge — has never appeared in a trailer or promo for the third season, so Fisher’s presence is something of a treat for fans of the actor, known for playing Cael Malloy in the short-lived FX series The Riches; for playing Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel; and best known for playing Mickey Milkovich, the phenomenal character from the Showtime series Shameless.

AMC

Unfortunately for fans of Noel Fisher, his role on Fear the Walking Dead was limited. He died in his one and only episode after brutalizing and killing a number of innocent people. He does, however, have a memorable demise. In a series better known for its zombie kills, Noel Fisher played a character who is the victim in maybe the series’ best human kill in a scene that seemed to pay homage to H.P. Lovecraft’s “Rats in the Walls.”