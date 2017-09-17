HBO

The final season of Game Of Thrones doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date yet, with a possible year to buffer between season seven and eight to give HBO a few final chances to milk everything they can out of the series. And honestly, you can’t really blame them. The show might have its fair share of criticism, but it is likely the greatest spectacle on television at the moment and courts legions of fans that devour every tidbit that comes out.

While the network is currently processing ideas for a spin-off/prequel for the main series and fans await George R.R. Martin’s next book for his side of the series, there could be a bit of a desert of content for fans itching for something to tide them over. Luckily HBO and the production team behind the show are bringing a special 45-minute animated history lesson as a bonus for those who purchase season seven on Blu Ray and DVD. The animation titled Conquest and Rebellion is narrated by Harry Lloyd, better known as Viserys Targaryen, and it is something similar to the “Histories and Lore” series that has been included with previous season’s home video releases. Lloyd also provided his voice to the clip detailing the Doom of Valyria, one of the possible ideas for the spin-off series.

This newer special seems to be going for a more storybook feel than the sketches that highlighted the previous bonus content, mixing digital animation with hand drawn imagery to create a living story on the screen. The first installment details the fall of Valyria and the Targaryen arrival in Westeros, showing the founding of Dragonstone and the eventual conquest of the land by Aegeon Targaryen. All of it plays a key part in the background of what we saw in season seven and should see in season eight, including the arrival of the Targaryen fleet and the original Field of Fire. Both found some mirror events in Daenerys Targaryen’s return to Westeros and Dragonstone.