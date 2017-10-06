A Fan Video Shows What ‘Game Of Thrones’ Would Look Like If It Were An Anime

#Game of Thrones
Contributing Writer
10.06.17

Back before Game of Thrones became the surprise juggernaut hit of the decade on HBO, fans of the books used to debate what format would serve best for an adaptation. Beyond those that used to say it just couldn’t be done, a popular suggestion used to be turning it into an anime. Japanese cartoons tend to have less of an issue with violence, nudity, or a show that requires 50+ episodes of brooding characters questioning their life choices. Plus you can have as much dragon and direwolf action as you want without breaking the bank!

The idea never got further than internet forums (unless one of the five upcoming spin-offs is going to surprise us), so we’ll have to settle for this instead: a fan-made imagining of the opening credits, done in the style of classic over the top animes like Naruto and Bleach. This video captures the best and worst from anime’s often overwrought delivery, from the pensive shots of all your favorite Game of Thrones characters to shoehorned English like ‘Winter hating love!’ and ‘Sex is free!’

YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thrones

The RX

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 hours ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP