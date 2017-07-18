Ranking The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Thrones

HBO

Game Of Thrones is about a lot of things. Dragons, deceit, frost zombies, vengeance, family, and Tormund’s arched eyebrow, to name a few. But it all boils down to a quest for an actual throne, and the power that falls to whoever plays the game best and gets to sit upon that chair. For all those benefits, though, is the Iron Throne even the best chair on the show?

The debut of the Dragonstone Throne at the end of the season 7 premiere got us thinking: which Game Of Thrones throne is the best? There are some strong contenders based on each throne’s craftsmanship, utility, view, and intimidation factor. But not comfort. None of these chairs look even remotely comfortable. Here’s our ranking.

Honorable Mention: The Seastone Chair

The Seastone Chair has yet to appear in the show, and though it would likely get high placement were it to make an appearance, the action seems to be moving away from a return to the Iron Islands.

7. Tywin’s “Throne”

HBO

The privy, or toilet that Tywin (Charles Dance) was sitting on when he was done in by Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) crossbow may be known, colloquially, as a kind of throne, but it doesn’t quite match up to the Iron Throne. Still, a good throne should afford some kind of solitude and Tywin had that as well as a candle and two windows from which to look out and contemplate all the ways he had punished his son for the sin of being born whilst pooping. He just didn’t have the ability to spot a sneaking attacker.

6. Craster’s Chair

HBO

Not a high born or royal, but a murderous deserter of the Night’s Watch, Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman) sipped from a cup made out of the skull of his former commanding officer and sat in a chair made of sticks and logs after he killed the inhabitants of Craster’s Keep (and said commanding officer). Craster’s Chair isn’t a regal throne or a seat of comfort, but it gets points for its intimidation factor and for the luxury it offers relative to other seating options at the Keep.