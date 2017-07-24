HBO

The second episode of Game of Thrones seventh season, “Stormborn,” aired Sunday night and the show continues to impress with the amount of plot advancement they can cram into an hour. There was also some pretty intense action at the end, and a whole lot of small details spread throughout the episode. With so many seasons worth of material to work with, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing more and more references back to previous moments in the show. Moments you may not have remembered in the heat of the moment, but that we’re here to remind you of.

Here’s five cool details from this week’s Game of Thrones that were sneakily hidden in plain sight.

Silence

If you were paying close attention during Euron’s destruction of Yara Greyjoy’s fleet, you may have noticed his crew cutting off the tongues of injured sailors. This isn’t just more typical over the top Game of Thrones violence … well, it kind of is, but it has a purpose. Euron’s flagship is called the Silence, and he keeps it crewed with men he’s captured in battle. Those men have all had their tongues removed to keep them from being able to plot mutiny. And also because, as Euron told his brother Balon moments before he threw him from a bridge to his death, “I needed silence!”

Advanced Pie Making Techniques

When Arya is complimenting Hot Pie’s hot pie making abilities, he comments “The secret is browning the butter before making the dough. Most people don’t do that ’cause it takes up too much time.”

“I didn’t do that,” Arya replies.

“You’ve been making pies?” Hot Pie asks.

“One or two,” she says.

She’s referring to the pies she fed to Walder Frey made out of his children.