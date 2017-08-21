Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game of Thrones has been advancing at a whirlwind pace this year, cramming in more action and winding up more plot points than any season before it. That’s extra impressive considering there are only seven episodes as opposed to the more traditional batch of ten. That means this coming week’s show is the last, and it looks like it’s going to focus on big happenings in the South as Targaryen and Lannister envoys meet in King’s Landing surrounded by their armies.

Lets take a closer look at everything in the trailer released by HBO and see what we can glean, shall we?

The trailer opens with Grey Worm and the Unsullied army assembled in front of King’s Landing. The last time we saw them, they had just taken over a largely vacant Casterly Rock only to have the fleet that brought them destroyed by Euron Greyjoy. We imagine that wasn’t a fun walk back across Westeros.

Speaking of Euron Greyjoy, he’s got a pretty big collection of ships parked in the Blackwater Bay. We imagine he and Cersei have been busy while everyone else has been dealing with stuff north of the Wall. Could Euron have ferried a mercenary army like the Golden Company across from Essos with all that credit the Iron Bank was willing to extend the crown?

Jaime and Bronn watch as Dothraki riders join the Unsullied outside the walls of King’s Landing.