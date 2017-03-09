Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Went Nuts Watching A Giant Block Of Ice Melt

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.09.17

HBO

Earlier this afternoon, Game of Thrones asked fans of the show to “join us today on Facebook Live” at 2 p.m. EST for the reveal of the season seven premiere date, which was trapped inside a giant block of ice. That’s an interesting way to make an announcement, especially for something as innocuous as when a show is returning. What could go wrong? As it turns out, one big thing: it takes awhile for ice to melt. Even with flamethrowers.

Whoever came up with the ice block idea — which involved Facebook fans commenting with the word “fire”; every time the meter went all the way around, the flamethrower(s) would go off — didn’t account for this, and anyone turning into the feed spent an hour watching the darn thing melt. Or more to the point, not melt. It was madness, it was hilarious, it was… a lot like the wait for The Winds of Winter, actually. ( It was also super successful: over 130,000 people tuned in.) Now, I’m not saying George R.R. Martin is in charge of HBO’s marketing, but I’m not not saying it, either.

FACEBOOK

At least it gave everyone time to make “season 7 is coming… eventually” jokes.

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thrones
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP