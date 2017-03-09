HBO

Earlier this afternoon, Game of Thrones asked fans of the show to “join us today on Facebook Live” at 2 p.m. EST for the reveal of the season seven premiere date, which was trapped inside a giant block of ice. That’s an interesting way to make an announcement, especially for something as innocuous as when a show is returning. What could go wrong? As it turns out, one big thing: it takes awhile for ice to melt. Even with flamethrowers.

Whoever came up with the ice block idea — which involved Facebook fans commenting with the word “fire”; every time the meter went all the way around, the flamethrower(s) would go off — didn’t account for this, and anyone turning into the feed spent an hour watching the darn thing melt. Or more to the point, not melt. It was madness, it was hilarious, it was… a lot like the wait for The Winds of Winter, actually. ( It was also super successful: over 130,000 people tuned in.) Now, I’m not saying George R.R. Martin is in charge of HBO’s marketing, but I’m not not saying it, either.

FACEBOOK

At least it gave everyone time to make “season 7 is coming… eventually” jokes.