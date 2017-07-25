Welcome to another edition of Game of Lulz, our episodic round up of all the best Game of Thrones memes from across the internet. Now that we’re onto episode two of the season, people’s memers seem to be all loosened up and firing on all cylinders. Or maybe it was all the great moments we got to experience, from Arya’s brief reunion with her direwolf Nymeria to Euron smashing his niece Yara Greyjoy’s fleet and killing the Sand Snakes.

Those Dornish ladies were possibly the most hated characters on Game of Thrones, an impressive feat considering you’ve got Joffrey and Ramsay floating around. Now Obara and Nymeria (no relation to Arya’s wolf, other than being named after the same historical figure) are dead, while Tyene and Ellaria are off to King’s Landing with a big bow wrapped around them. Not bad, Euron. Theon, on the other hand…