The highest rated episode of Game of Thrones season one was the finale. The highest rated episode of Game of Thrones season two was the finale. The highest rated of Game of Thrones season five was… I think you know where this is going. In four out of the show’s first six seasons (the exceptions being seasons two and three), the most-watched episode was also the last one until the next year — considering Thrones isn’t expected to return until fall 2018 or maybe even 2019, it’s a virtual lock to happen again. (That’s despite episode five, “Eastwatch,” being the most-viewed episode of the entire series.)
HBO hasn’t said much about “The Dragon and the Wolf” — we don’t even know if the titular animals refer to Daenerys and Jon, or Rhaegar and Lyanna — but the trailer hypes a brawl between warring sides. In one corner, there’s Cersei & Co. In the other, it’s Jon and… wait, where’s the Mother of Dragons? She doesn’t appear in the photos HBO released, either, although we see Theon for the first time in weeks, as well as Jaime giving side-eye to Cersei, Sansa going full Dark Kermit, and Jon doing what he does best: that face.
You know the one.
If you guys would actually watch the trailer you would see the Dothraki ride through and past the Lannister army. Or if you would read interviews already published on other sites you would know that there is not big battle this episode.
know what the word “tease” means? it’s in the headline.
What number [below] describes what is being done in this article? 1B?
@mike1984 That’s not the Lannister Army in the trailer, that’s The Unsullied
@imbateman : to tantalize especially by arousing desire or curiosity often without intending to satisfy it
