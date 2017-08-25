HBO

WARNING: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 7 ahead.

If you’ve been keeping track of our death watch for Game Of Thrones this season, you know something has to come to a head in Winterfell with the Stark children and Littlefinger. The show is moving at rocket speed through plenty of storylines, with the final season likely devoting its entirety to whatever war we’ll be seeing with between Westeros and the White Walkers. Who is fighting in that war is still up in the air and Cersei Lannister could still be a thorn in everybody’s side.

But Winterfell is that dangling part of it all that has been crawling along this season compared to the breakneck pace that Jon Snow and everybody else have been on. Littlefinger doing his best to be sinister with little children is almost like something out of a Scooby Doo episode, but it also could be working. Director Alan Taylor, the man who brought us “Beyond The Wall” and confirmed that the timeline had been “fudged” for Jon Snow’s suicide squad, spoke to Huffpost earlier in the week and talked a bit about what we should expect in the finale for the Stark sisters. He promised a “violent” surprise for sisters Arya and Sansa, but there was also an ominous feel to it all: