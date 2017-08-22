HBO

WARNING: Spoilers for the latest episode of Game Of Thrones ahead

While “Beyond the Wall,” the penultimate episode of this season of Game of Thrones was met with mostly enthusiasm from fans and critics alike for the many twists and turns, the episode still left many baffled by the timeline.

To wit: The episode saw a raven travel from beyond The Wall to Dragonstone and then Dany fly her dragons from Dragonstone back to Jon Snow beyond the wall in less than the time it took for The Hound to lose his patience and chuck a rock at a wight. As Donna Dickens points out, the distance between Dragonstone and beyond the wall is roughly 1500 miles, and that trip was made twice — once by a raven and the other by dragons — and Jon Snow and his crew mostly managed to survive the wait in the dead cold of winter while holding off an army of the dead. There was also the fact that the raven couldn’t even begin its trip to Dragonstone until Gendry ran back to the Wall, which must have taken at least several hours, even assuming that Gendry can run as fast as Usain Bolt through the snow in sub-zero temperatures.