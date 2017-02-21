No season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has premiered later than April 24. So, that means season seven should be debuting in about two months then, right? Yeah, about that: Back in July, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss broke the news on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, obviously, that production for the upcoming season began later than usual “because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes any more. So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim, gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”
They got their wish, but with a monkey’s paw-level twist.
Page Six reports that cast members stationed in Iceland, including Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, and a certain returning fan-favorite character, “have been shooting amid 100 mph winds and a minus 25 celsius wind chill.” Or converted into Fahrenheit: really f’ing cold.
A source on the set said, “Daylight is scarce here [five to six hours a day]. Super jeeps are needed to bring in equipment, and much is then transported by hand… The actors are made up and dressed in hotels and driven to location 90 percent ready to shoot… Shelter is provided by ‘Russian tents’ that are anchored down, and able to be heated, and [can] withstand 100 mph winds.”
And the winds made it hard to record the dialogue between characters. The insider continued, “High winds caused words to be ‘whipped away’ — shouting became the norm. And despite the cold, there was an issue with a lack of snow in the lowland locations.” (Via)
