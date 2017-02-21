HBO

No season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has premiered later than April 24. So, that means season seven should be debuting in about two months then, right? Yeah, about that: Back in July, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss broke the news on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, obviously, that production for the upcoming season began later than usual “because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes any more. So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim, gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

They got their wish, but with a monkey’s paw-level twist.

Page Six reports that cast members stationed in Iceland, including Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, and a certain returning fan-favorite character, “have been shooting amid 100 mph winds and a minus 25 celsius wind chill.” Or converted into Fahrenheit: really f’ing cold.