Netflix’s Freaky ‘Gerald’s Game’ Trailer Could Put You Off Kink For Good

#Stephen King #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
09.06.17 2 Comments

Netflix has released the trailer for Gerald’s Game, a horror-thriller based on Stephen King’s 1992 suspense novel, which was first announced last year, and it’s predictably not for the faint of heart. Unlike many of King’s works, Gerald’s Game relies not on boogeymen or terrifying clowns, but of the psychological terror of a woman named Jessie (Carla Gugino) who is handcuffed to a bed by her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) in a kinky attempt to put a spark back into their marriage.

Instead, Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies (in the book, she kicks him and he falls and cracks his head open), leaving his wife fighting for survival and a means to escape, in a cabin in the middle of nowhere with no other people around for miles.

Some were skeptical of how the story of a woman essentially trapped to a bed could make for a compelling movie, but judging by the trailer, the film (directed by Oculus‘ Mike Flanagan) gets beyond the setting via flashbacks and Jessie’s own hallucinations to tell the story of a woman forced to confront her own demons while attempting to survive. There’s also, of course, the ever-present, real life terror of a hungry German shepherd who shows up looking for a meal, and finds an incapacitated woman and the nearby corpse of her husband.

In a word: terrifying. Gerald’s Game arrives on Netflix September 29.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King#Netflix
TAGSGerald's GameNETFLIXSTEPHEN KING

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP