Britt Robertson Explains It All In Netflix’s ‘Girlboss’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sophia Amoruso isn’t even in her mid-30s, but she’s already lived a roller coaster ride of a life. Down: She used to Dumpster dive to make ends meet. Up: She started selling vintage clothes on eBay before becoming a multi-millionaire after founding her own company, Nasty Gal. Down: Nasty Girl filed for bankruptcy in 2016. Up: Her best-selling autobiography, #GIRLBOSS, has been turned into a Netflix series created by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon.

In the comedy, Amoruso is played by Tomorrowland‘s Britt Robertson, who after pulling a fast one on a clothing store employee (Jim Rash), tells him, “Go ahead, underestimate me. I’ve got it all figured out.” Girlboss — which also stars Dean Norris, Ellie Reed, and Johnny Simmons — is executive produced by Charlize Theron, who said “something really grabbed me about [the show]. I’ve built a whole career playing flawed and f*cked up characters… I had a real sense of if we didn’t find the right home for this project it would become nothing. Audiences are connecting with what women are, in all our complexities. The days of living in the Madonna/Whore complex? Gone.”

A Netflix comedy about a complex, f*cked up woman? Sophia should fit right in with Mickey from Love, Diane from BoJack Horseman, and literally everyone on Orange Is The New Black. The first season of Girlboss premieres on April 21.