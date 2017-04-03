The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Britt Robertson Explains It All In Netflix’s ‘Girlboss’ Trailer

04.03.17 1 hour ago

Sophia Amoruso isn’t even in her mid-30s, but she’s already lived a roller coaster ride of a life. Down: She used to Dumpster dive to make ends meet. Up: She started selling vintage clothes on eBay before becoming a multi-millionaire after founding her own company, Nasty Gal. Down: Nasty Girl filed for bankruptcy in 2016. Up: Her best-selling autobiography, #GIRLBOSS, has been turned into a Netflix series created by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon.

In the comedy, Amoruso is played by Tomorrowland‘s Britt Robertson, who after pulling a fast one on a clothing store employee (Jim Rash), tells him, “Go ahead, underestimate me. I’ve got it all figured out.” Girlboss — which also stars Dean Norris, Ellie Reed, and Johnny Simmons — is executive produced by Charlize Theron, who said “something really grabbed me about [the show]. I’ve built a whole career playing flawed and f*cked up characters… I had a real sense of if we didn’t find the right home for this project it would become nothing. Audiences are connecting with what women are, in all our complexities. The days of living in the Madonna/Whore complex? Gone.”

A Netflix comedy about a complex, f*cked up woman? Sophia should fit right in with Mickey from Love, Diane from BoJack Horseman, and literally everyone on Orange Is The New Black. The first season of Girlboss premieres on April 21.

Around The Web

TAGSGirlbossNETFLIX
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP